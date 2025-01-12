Woman is rescued after falling through icy pond in southwest Springfield

A Springfield woman is safe after partially falling through the ice at the Lakeshore Apartments on Sunday and being rescued by trained professionals.

According to the Springfield Fire Department, the woman was attempting to get to one of her two dogs after it fell through the ice.

Captain Chris Gardner and equipment operator Tyler Nevin performed the rescue with back up from members of the water rescue team, who had trained just last week.

Springfield Fire Department officials warn that you should not attempt to rescue someone who has fallen through ice. Instead, call 911 immediately. In a statement, Battalion Chief Christopher Roush said their teams use special equipment, and without it, the risk to anyone entering the water is extreme.

Once you call 911, and if it’s safe to do so, maintain voice and visual contact with the victim. Provide encouragement and assurance that help is on the way. And be prepared to help guide responders to the location.

The fire department is also urging people to stay off frozen ponds and lakes. Fire Chief David Pennington said in a statement that, while the ice may appear to be solid and capable of supporting a person’s weight, the reality is much different.