Jon Patterson easily wins race for Missouri House speaker over right-wing challenger

State Rep. Justin Sparks’ gamble to prevent state Rep. Jon Patterson from winning the Missouri House speakership failed spectacularly Wednesday, when only 10 members voted to support his longshot bid.

Patterson, the majority leader in the previous General Assembly who was nominated months ago by the Republican conference, received 152 votes. Democrats joined the vast majority of Republicans after their minority floor leader, Ashley Aune of Kansas City, withdrew from the race.

In nominating Patterson, of Lee’s Summit, Republican state Rep. Phil Amato of Arnold told a story about meeting and playing golf with him, only later to learn he is a surgeon.

“Right then and there I knew this man had his feet firmly planted on the ground,” Amato said.

Aune, who represents the 52 Democrats in the chamber, said she was encouraged that Patterson will be a fair leader who will represent the chamber well.

“I am confident,” she said, “he will be a speaker for all 163 members.”

Sparks based his campaign on a call for changes to the House rules and objections to the fundraising tactics of the House Republican majority. In nominating Sparks, freshman state Rep. Bryant Wolfin of Ste. Genevieve said the chamber needs reform.

“The speaker holds a level of authority that would make even a monarch blush,” Wolfin said. “The culture in this building discourages dissent and rewards obedience to leadership over the service to our constituents.”

Sparks’ campaign to upset Patterson’s election was a longshot from the start.

No effort to block the majority party’s nominee from becoming speaker has succeeded since 1996, when 11 Democrats voted present and four joined Republicans to prevent the election of state Rep. Sam Leake to replace outgoing Speaker Bob Griffin, who resigned midway through a term.

The defeat forced Democrats to select a new candidate, state Rep. Steve Gaw, who was able to unite his caucus.

Just a few hours before his defeat, Sparks, of Wildwood, was smiling and confident.

Sparks rallied with supporters about two hours prior to the vote, thanking them for the backing they have shown in social media and in local county committee discussions.

He wouldn’t predict the outcome but said he was pleased by the turnout.

Sparks needed at least 29 other Republican lawmakers to join him to prevent Patterson from obtaining a majority on GOP votes.

“I have no idea,” Sparks said when asked how many votes he has. “I just know I’m doing my part. Hopefully, everybody else does theirs.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.