Three state agencies receive another round of funding from adult use marijuana in Missouri

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services reported this week that it has transferred more than $5 million in funds generated by the state’s adult use marijuana program to three agencies.

According to DHSS, the transfer of $5,459,172, brings the total amount transferred this fiscal year to $21,836,688.

The Missouri Veterans Commission has received $7,278,896 this fiscal year to use for health care and other services for military veterans and their dependent families.

The Missouri State Public Defender has received the same amount for legal assistance for low-income Missourians.

And DHSS received that amount to operate a grant program for subrecipients to increase access to evidence-based, low-barrier drug addiction treatment; to support overdose prevention education; and to support job placement, housing and counseling for those with substance use disorders.

Missouri voters approved a constitutional amendment in November, 2022. It included provisions requiring that fees and taxes generated by the adult-use marijuana program be transferred to those three agencies for specific purposes.