Change in policy means Springfield police officers are allowed to grow beards

Before a recent change in policy, anyone entering the Springfield Police Academy or working as a Springfield Police officer could not have a beard. That changed on January 1.

The grooming standards were expanded to allow well-groomed beards in order "to attract more applicants to the department," according to SPD in a news release.

The change to Standard Operating Guideline 304.6, Police Uniforms and Appearance Regulations, was recommended by current officers and driven by significant interest within the department, SPD said.

"The new beard policy reflects our commitment to evolving our grooming standards in a way that respects individuality while maintaining professionalism," said Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams in the statement.

He said he believes the change will help the department "attract a broader range of qualified applicants."

Recruitment is currently underway for the 80th Academy, which is set to begin in June. For more information and to apply, gospd.com.

