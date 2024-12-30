Annie and the Fur Trappers will perform live tonight in Joplin

The Minnie Hackney Community Service Center in Joplin will host a live performance by the jazz and swing band, Annie and the Fur Trappers, tonight (12/30). The band is known for its blend of vintage jazz, blues and swing and is dedicated to performing and preserving the music of the 1920s and 30s. It's based in Boston but was founded in St. Louis, Missouri in 2016. Annie and the Fur Trappers are made up of clarinet, trumpet, trombone, bass, banjo, guitar and washboard.

The Minnie Hackney Community Service, founded in 1946, is dedicated to supporting the Joplin community through arts, culture, and education. It was started to provide recreation, education and civic opportunities for Joplin’s Black community and Black troops who were stationed at Camp Crowder in Neosho, according to its website.

The event will also include a 50/50 raffle to raise money for the center. The concert will start at 7 at 110 S. Main St. in Joplin.

Admission to the performance is $10 per person, and tickets can be purchased in advance through the Minnie Hackney Community Service Center or at the door on the night of the event.

For more information, (417) 499-1525.

