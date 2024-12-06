National Futsal Tournament is expected to have a significant economic impact in Springfield in 2025

The Springfield Sports Commission in partnership with Lake Country Soccer and SWMO Rush will host the 11th annual Springfield Futsal Shootout, previously known as The Branson Shootout.

Futsal is a smaller, faster paced version of soccer, according to John Markey, executive director of Lake Country Soccer. He said futsal is played indoors on a basketball court. Each team is allowed one goalie and four other team members on the court at any given time, and the ball that is used is heavier and less bouncy than a traditional soccer ball.

The tournament is split up into two weekends, a boys' weekend and a girls' weekend. The girls' weekend is set for January 3-5 and the boys' weekend will be held January 10-12.

The tournament in previous years has seen up to 70 girls' teams and 110 boys' teams, according to Markey.

With a tournament of this size coming to Springfield, the economic impact could be significant. A press release from the Springfield Sports Commission stated that, based on previous years, the tournament is expected to rake in $393,000 from the girls' weekend and $497,000 during the boys' weekend. Roughly half of the teams are expected to come to Springfield from outside the area.

"This influx of visitors is projected to generate about 1,000 hotel room nights over the two weekends, benefiting local businesses and the hospitality industry," according to the press release.

Markey said the tournament had been held in Branson every year prior to this one, but because of venue problems in Branson, they opted to move it here.

“Springfield is our home. It’s where we’re located, so it's kind of nice to bring it back home,” said Markey.

Markey said Futsal is really supposed to help fine-tune soccer skills. Because it is played with a different ball and in a smaller area, the precision and mechanics must be better to succeed, he said.

“More than anything it's just a real festive atmosphere,” said Markey. “Each team’s guaranteed four games. They don’t typically leave the location — they just stick around and watch other kids play. It's just fast and fun to watch.”

To register for the tournament or to find more information, visit lakecountrysoccer.org.

