The Kansas City Chiefs clinched a playoff berth with their win on Black Friday

The Kansas City Chiefs narrowly beat the Las Vegas Raiders on Black Friday by a final score of 17-19. The win propelled Kansas City to an 11-1 record on the year and clinched a playoff berth for the Chiefs for the 10th straight season.

The game began with Kansas City receiving the first half kickoff. Quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs downfield to put up the first points of the game in the form of a field goal from the Chiefs third kicker, Matthew Wright. The next possessions for both teams resulted in a punt, but the Raiders would put points on the board on their second drive. Las Vegas kicker, Daniel Carlson would knock a field goal through the uprights to tie the game at 3 points apiece. The score at the conclusion of the first quarter was 3-3.

The second quarter’s only score was a Chiefs touchdown in the form of a 6-yard pass from Mahomes to receiver Justin Watson. The Chiefs forced Las Vegas into two missed field goals as well as a punt, holding the Raiders scoreless in the second quarter. The score at halftime was 3-10 Chiefs lead.

The opening kickoff of the second half went to the Raiders. Las Vegas began their drive with solid production and movement down the field, however ultimately ended the drive on a turnover on downs. The Chiefs would kick another successful field goal from 42-yards out to give them a 3-13 lead over Las Vegas. After another missed field goal from the Raiders, Kansas City got the ball back resulting in another field goal making the score 3-16 Chiefs lead. The Raiders would finally find the endzone on their next drive. A 68-yard kick return set Las Vegas up nicely in Chiefs territory. Raiders Quarterback Aidan O’Connell, connected with Rookie star tight end, Brock Bowers for a 33-yard touchdown pass making the score 10-16. Las Vegas forced Kansas City to punt on their next drive and conclude the third quarter.

The Raiders had the ball to begin the fourth quarter. O’Connell found Tre Tucker open down the sideline for a 58-yard touchdown pass to give the Raiders a 17-16 lead over Kansas City in the fourth quarter. The Chiefs next possession resulted in Matthew Wright’s fourth field goal of the game to give Kansas City a 17-19 lead with less than 10 minutes left in the game. Two punts from the Chiefs as well as a punt and missed field goal from the Raiders took the game clock down to the final two minutes. The Raiders drove down the field quickly and efficiently. After getting into field goal range to win the game, Las Vegas was looking to chew a few seconds off the clock. With 15 seconds remaining in the game, rookie center Jackson Powers-Johnson snapped the ball before O’Connell was ready resulting in a fumble that was recovered by Chiefs linebacker, Nick Bolton. Kansas City would go on to win the game by a final score of 17-19.

Kansas City’s win clinches a playoff berth for the 10th straight season. The Chiefs will look to continue their winning as they take on the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday December 8 at 7:20 p.m. in Kansas City.

