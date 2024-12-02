Rogersville's holiday celebrations are right around the corner

Area towns are gearing up for their holiday celebrations, including Rogersville.

The Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce will host the Christmas parade and tree lighting ceremony Saturday, December 7. The parade will feature floats made by community members, candy and the Fire Department in a fire engine as their float, according to Bailey Tennis, executive director of the Rogersville Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tennis said that in previous years, the tree lighting ceremony used to take place at the caboose across from the licensing office. However, this year, they opted to move it into the Rogersville City Park. She said that, due to the relocation, they will have some new additions.

“The parade will start at the park, end at the park, then we will go over to the pavilion for the tree lighting ceremony," she said, "and they will have a tree, and, like, we have performances, we’ll give out the awards for first, second, and third on the parade. And then we have some food trucks coming in, we have free hot cocoa, that kind of stuff."

This is Tennis’ third year helping coordinate the Rogersville parade, and she said every year the community loves and looks forward to the event. The parade will begin at 4:45 p.m. in the City Park and will conclude there as well around 6 p.m. with the tree lighting to follow.