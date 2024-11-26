© 2024 KSMU Radio
Missouri’s law requiring a photo ID to vote upheld in court ruling

St. Louis Public Radio | By Sarah Kellogg
Published November 26, 2024 at 9:48 AM CST
St. Louis-area residents take to the polls during no-excuse absentee voting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the St. Louis Public Library’s Buder Branch in St. Louis Hills.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis-area residents take to the polls during no-excuse absentee voting on Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2024, at the St. Louis Public Library’s Buder Branch in St. Louis Hills.

State lawmakers passed legislation in 2022 that established a photo ID requirement at the polls.

A Missouri state law requiring a photo ID to vote will remain intact.

Cole County Circuit Judge Jon Beetem ruled Monday that a lawsuit challenging the photo ID requirement lacks standing.

In his ruling, Beetem said the individual plaintiffs did not provide “sufficient evidence” that they are harmed by the law’s voter ID provisions.

He also said the organizational plaintiffs, which include the Missouri NAACP, “have not satisfied the test for organizational standing or harm to their proprietary interests.”

Beetem said even if the plaintiffs did have standing, lawmakers passed House Bill 1878 “in response to a 2016 Missouri constitutional amendment authorizing voter ID.”

“And the law is consistent with that constitutional provision,” Beetem said.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, state Attorney General Andrew Bailey said the ruling was a “huge win for election security.”

Missouri lawmakers passed a wide-ranging elections bill in 2022. Included in the law was the photo ID requirement. It also established two weeks of no excuse, in person absentee voting.

Beetem heard the case challenging the law in November 2023.

Sarah Kellogg
Sarah Kellogg is a first year graduate student at the University of Missouri studying public affairs reporting. She spent her undergraduate days as a radio/television major and reported for KBIA. In addition to reporting shifts, Sarah also hosted KBIA’s weekly education show Exam, was an afternoon newscaster and worked on the True/False podcast. Growing up, Sarah listened to episodes of Wait Wait...Don’t Tell Me! with her parents during long car rides. It’s safe to say she was destined to end up in public radio.
