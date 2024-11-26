© 2024 KSMU Radio
Final construction project at JVIC gets underway soon

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 26, 2024 at 3:03 PM CST
Jordan Valley Innovation Center in Springfield, Mo.
Missouri State University
Jordan Valley Innovation Center in Springfield, Mo.

The project will provide more space to lease out to corporate partners.

The final construction project is set to get underway in January at Missouri State University’s Roy Blunt Jordan Valley Innovation Center or JVIC on N. Boonville.

JVIC Executive Director Allen Kunkel said roughly 12,000 square feet on the former feed mill’s third floor will be converted into at least three labs and office suites for additional corporate partners. There will also be another conference room and a common space with a kitchen and break area.

"Cybersecurity Center's on the first floor, Brewer's Science on the second floor and then this will build out the third floor to give us more capacity to assist more companies," said Kunkel.

They’re using more tenant space for their own programs, he said, so the project will provide additional tenant space to lease out.

JVIC opened at its location north of Park Central Square in 2007. Kunkel said they focus on high technology research with corporate partners — private industry as well as federal agencies.

"We do a lot of Department of Defense agency work, Army, Navy, Air Force, primarily," he said. "We also do services with local companies, some testing and some product development and technology development areas."

The organization's website states that, through "cutting-edge research, economic development initiatives, and educational opportunities, JVIC fuels growth, fosters talent, and works to propel the Springfield region into a future of technological excellence."
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
