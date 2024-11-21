© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MSU Board of Governors holds 3rd special meeting, plans another Friday

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 21, 2024 at 12:58 PM CST
Carrington Hall, Missouri State University's administration building (photo taken January 26, 2024)
Michele Skalicky
Carrington Hall, Missouri State University's administration building (photo taken January 26, 2024)

The special meetings follow the filing of a lawsuit by three Utah Tech employees, which names Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams as a defendant.

The Missouri State Board of Governors held another special meeting Wednesday afternoon following the filing of a lawsuit naming the MSU president as one of several defendants. Another meeting is planned via Zoom Friday morning, November 22, at 10.

The lawsuit was filed by three employees of Utah Tech, where Dr. Biff Williams served as president before resigning and then being offered the job as president of Missouri State. He began on July 1. The lawsuit alleges a toxic work culture and that Utah Tech "continuously and openly flouted the protections of Title IX."

Eleven minutes after the Board of Governors meeting began on Wednesday, members went into a closed session.

MSU spokesperson Suzanne Shaw said in an email to KSMU afterwards, “the Board continues its review of the situation and will communicate more at the appropriate time. The board is taking into consideration input from all constituencies.”
Tags
News Missouri State University President Dr. Richard "Biff" WilliamsMissouri State UniversityMissouri State University Board of Governors
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky