MSU Board of Governors holds 3rd special meeting, plans another Friday

The Missouri State Board of Governors held another special meeting Wednesday afternoon following the filing of a lawsuit naming the MSU president as one of several defendants. Another meeting is planned via Zoom Friday morning, November 22, at 10.

The lawsuit was filed by three employees of Utah Tech, where Dr. Biff Williams served as president before resigning and then being offered the job as president of Missouri State. He began on July 1. The lawsuit alleges a toxic work culture and that Utah Tech "continuously and openly flouted the protections of Title IX."

Eleven minutes after the Board of Governors meeting began on Wednesday, members went into a closed session.

MSU spokesperson Suzanne Shaw said in an email to KSMU afterwards, “the Board continues its review of the situation and will communicate more at the appropriate time. The board is taking into consideration input from all constituencies.”

