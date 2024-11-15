Library hosts Art Museum's Collection Connection program

The Springfield Art Museum is just beginning an extensive renovation that will keep its doors closed until 2028.

In the interim the museum is making efforts to connect fans with its collection in new ways.

Their Collection Connection workshops are just one example. The next session is Saturday at the Schweitzer Brentwood Library in Springfield.

Art Museum Communications Specialist Nicole Chilton explained, “each month there’s a different theme. Guests are welcome to come join and chat and look at these collections in a new light. This month we have artist Shauna Smith, and she’s going to be looking at work that all uses found art in its main composition and dissecting what is found art, what do those objects mean, what difference do they make to different people. Just a way to connect with different pieces and then open up to a discussion and conversation that can be really exciting.”

Chilton said that while closed the museum hopes to meet people where they’re at and foster deeper appreciations for art.

“One of the long-term goals,” she said, “is that when we do reopen, that people can take some of these... experiences and connections, and when they see these works on display in the museum, or any museum, they have a new approach to looking at and understanding art.”

They’ve found natural partners in the Springfield Greene County Public Library District.

This is the last Collection Connection workshop for 2024. They’ll pick back up at various library branches this coming March.

Library Adult Programming Coordinator Adrienne Poulson said the library hopes to continue to find ways to collaborate with the museum during the closure.

"It's an easy partnership for us,” Poulson explained, “to get with them ... and provide community and make sure the Art Museum isn’t lost in the years that they have to build their extension.”

The museum will also be hosting Slow Viewing and Pre-K Open Studios programs in the year ahead and opening up their temporary space at the Wilhoit building for workshops. Find more information at sgfmuseum.org.