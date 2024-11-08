Black students at Missouri State University receive racist text messages. Racist graffiti found in MSU bathroom

Missouri State University President Dr. Biff Williams sent an email to students, faculty and staff late Thursday afternoon stating that several Black students have reported receiving racist text messages from unknown numbers. That’s similar to what is being reported by universities across the country following Tuesday’s presidential election.

NPR reports that both Black high school and college students have reported receiving the racist messages.

Missouri State officials also said that racist graffiti was found in a bathroom on campus Thursday afternoon.



The university is not granting interview requests at this time, but in a statement provided by University Communications, Williams said, “as a university, we condemn these actions and are investigating them to determine who is responsible. Those identified will face disciplinary action.”

The email sent late Thursday afternoon encouraged any student, faculty or staff member who has received a racist message to report it to the Dean of Student’s Office, the Bias Response Team or the Springfield Police Department.

It also encouraged anyone who hears of or sees anything threatening to report it to university safety by calling 417-836-5509.

The email also shared information about resources, including Safe Walk, which is available to escort members of campus if needed; the MSU Counseling Center, which is available to support students; and Magers for faculty and staff.

Williams ended the email by stating that, “Missouri State University is steadfast in providing an inclusive learning environment for our students. We will continue to hold classes and activities and will support our students, faculty and staff as needed. This is our university, and we will continue to move forward together.”