Springfield-Greene County Library District hires Bridget Dierks as director of institutional advancement

A longtime employee of the Community Foundation of the Ozarks is moving across town to work for the Springfield-Greene County Library District.



Bridget Dierks will serve on the executive team as the director of institutional advancement, which is the chief development officer. She’ll manage the Foundation Center, strategically leading the donor development program and development initiatives, according to library officials. She’ll also manage grant writing and foundation funding processes and the Foundation Center budget, and she’ll serve as the liaison between the district and the Friends of the Library.



Dierks has worked at the Community Foundation of the Ozarks for 18 years, most recently serving as the vice president of community impact.



In a statement, Springfield-Greene County Library Director Executive Director Ed Walton said the district is placing a renewed emphasis on developing partnerships with community members, corporations and foundations with a goal of enabling the library's mission to build a stronger community and allow for lifelong learning and enrichment.

He said Dierks brings a strong history of community involvement, partnership development, professionalism and fundraising expertise to the library.

“I am delighted to join the library and advocate for the important work going on every day at each of the 10 branches serving Greene County," Dierks said in a statement. "I have been a lifelong library enthusiast, so it is only fitting that I will spend the next phase of my career connecting our community to this wonderful resource.”

She’ll begin her new job on January 2.