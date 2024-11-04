© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

People from several faiths gather in Springfield to pray for peace before the election

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published November 4, 2024 at 9:10 PM CST
A burning candle at the Election Prayers for PEACE held on November 4, 2024 in Springfield, Mo. by the Have Faith Initiative.
Michele Skalicky
A burning candle at the Election Prayers for PEACE held on November 4, 2024 in Springfield, Mo. by the Have Faith Initiative.

Election Prayers for PEACE was hosted by the Have Faith Initiative.

On the eve of the election, members of several faith groups gathered in downtown Springfield to pray for peace.

Even as storms moved through the city Monday night, it was warm and dry inside South Street Christian Church. That was where the Community Partnership of the Ozark’s Have Faith Initiative held the Election Prayers for PEACE (Positive Engagement Advances Community Empowerment).

Those from various faiths took turns saying prayers for peace and unity as the country prepares to elect a new leader.

The Have Faith Initiative's Election Prayers for Peace on November 4, 2024 in Springfield, Mo.
Michele Skalicky
The Have Faith Initiative's Election Prayers for Peace on November 4, 2024 in Springfield, Mo.

"The purpose is to come together as a community with a lovely, diverse background in beliefs and understandings and to say, we care about our community, and we have a hope and a goal. We know that in a very anxious moment, that by coming together and offering our prayers, our hopes, to name our longing for peace together that it's powerful to get to share that as a community and to share that expression and to do that together," said Jenn Summers, lead pastor of National Avenue Christian Church.

As the service came to a close, the small crowd that was gathered together to pray, lit candles and sang a song of peace.
Tags
News Have Faith InitiativeSpringfield, MissouriCommunity Partnership of the Ozarks
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky