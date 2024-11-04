People from several faiths gather in Springfield to pray for peace before the election

On the eve of the election, members of several faith groups gathered in downtown Springfield to pray for peace.

Even as storms moved through the city Monday night, it was warm and dry inside South Street Christian Church. That was where the Community Partnership of the Ozark’s Have Faith Initiative held the Election Prayers for PEACE (Positive Engagement Advances Community Empowerment).

Those from various faiths took turns saying prayers for peace and unity as the country prepares to elect a new leader.

Michele Skalicky The Have Faith Initiative's Election Prayers for Peace on November 4, 2024 in Springfield, Mo.

"The purpose is to come together as a community with a lovely, diverse background in beliefs and understandings and to say, we care about our community, and we have a hope and a goal. We know that in a very anxious moment, that by coming together and offering our prayers, our hopes, to name our longing for peace together that it's powerful to get to share that as a community and to share that expression and to do that together," said Jenn Summers, lead pastor of National Avenue Christian Church.

As the service came to a close, the small crowd that was gathered together to pray, lit candles and sang a song of peace.

