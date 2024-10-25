Take Back Day Saturday is a chance to get rid of any unused medication

An annual event to allow people to dispose of unused or expired prescription and over-the-counter medication will take place this weekend. Medication Take Back Day is this Saturday, October 26, at three Springfield locations.

The purpose of the annual event is to help eliminate the misuse of medication and reduce overdoses and overdose deaths and the contamination of the area’s water supply. Last fall, 490 pounds of medication were collected in Springfield and Greene County.

Community Partnership of the Ozarks is partnering with the Ozark Area Pharmacy Association, the Drug Responsibility Education and Advocacy Movement, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Greene County Sheriff’s Office for Medication Take Back Day.

You can drop off unused medication for free at the Library Station, Cox Health Advantage Care, 1819 S. National, and Sam’s Club in southwest Springfield from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sharps, inhalers and glass containers will not be accepted. You don’t need to remove labels and personal information. Volunteers and law enforcement will be at each location to answer any questions.

Take Back events are also happening in several other southwest Missouri communities this weekend. Find one near you at dea.gov/takebackday.