KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Some Springfield streets will soon be smoother for drivers

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published October 25, 2024 at 9:18 AM CDT
A rough spot on Grand Street, one of several Springfield roadways to be repaved this year and next (photo taken October 24, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
A rough spot on Grand Street, one of several Springfield roadways to be repaved this year and next (photo taken October 24, 2024).

Certain streets are scheduled for repaving starting this fall and continuing next spring.

The City of Springfield is planning to repave around 16 miles of Springfield roadways starting this fall. City officials said in a statement that it’s part of the Public Works Department’s overall pavement maintenance strategy.

The contractor, Blevins Asphalt Construction, plans to begin asphalt milling and overlay work October 30 on High Street between Clifton Avenue and Kansas Expressway. The next stretch to be resurfaced this fall will be Norton Road from Kansas Expressway to Pierce Avenue and Catalpa Avenue from Oak Grove to Ingram Mill.

Other roadways in the city will be resurfaced starting next spring. They are:

  • Grand Street – Scenic Avenue to National Avenue
  • Division Street – West Bypass to Kansas Expressway
  • Packer Road – Atlantic Street to Kearney Street
  • Oak Grove Avenue – Cherry Street to Sunshine Street
  • Briar Street – National Avenue to Palmer Avenue
  • Republic Road – Scenic Avenue to Kansas Expressway
  • Campbell Avenue – Grand Street to Swan Street
  • Lone Pine Avenue – Galloway Street to Republic Road
  • Golden Avenue – Erie Street to Sunset Street

This resurfacing effort is expected to cost $3.8 million and will be funded primarily through 2024 Surface Transportation Block Grant program funding with a 20% match funded through the city’s 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax.

Access to all properties within the work zones will be maintained, according to the city. The contractor will provide property owners 48 hours’ notice via a door hanger prior to beginning work on a specific segment, it said. Impacted streets will also be posted “no parking” 48 hours in advance of work taking place.

To view maps of specific roadway segments included in the project, visit springfieldmo.gov/overlays.
News Springfield, MissouriCity of Springfield Public Works
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
