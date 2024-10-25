Some Springfield streets will soon be smoother for drivers

The City of Springfield is planning to repave around 16 miles of Springfield roadways starting this fall. City officials said in a statement that it’s part of the Public Works Department’s overall pavement maintenance strategy.

The contractor, Blevins Asphalt Construction, plans to begin asphalt milling and overlay work October 30 on High Street between Clifton Avenue and Kansas Expressway. The next stretch to be resurfaced this fall will be Norton Road from Kansas Expressway to Pierce Avenue and Catalpa Avenue from Oak Grove to Ingram Mill.

Other roadways in the city will be resurfaced starting next spring. They are:



Grand Street – Scenic Avenue to National Avenue

Division Street – West Bypass to Kansas Expressway

Packer Road – Atlantic Street to Kearney Street

Oak Grove Avenue – Cherry Street to Sunshine Street

Briar Street – National Avenue to Palmer Avenue

Republic Road – Scenic Avenue to Kansas Expressway

Campbell Avenue – Grand Street to Swan Street

Lone Pine Avenue – Galloway Street to Republic Road

Golden Avenue – Erie Street to Sunset Street

This resurfacing effort is expected to cost $3.8 million and will be funded primarily through 2024 Surface Transportation Block Grant program funding with a 20% match funded through the city’s 1/8-cent Transportation Sales Tax.

Access to all properties within the work zones will be maintained, according to the city. The contractor will provide property owners 48 hours’ notice via a door hanger prior to beginning work on a specific segment, it said. Impacted streets will also be posted “no parking” 48 hours in advance of work taking place.

To view maps of specific roadway segments included in the project, visit springfieldmo.gov/overlays.

