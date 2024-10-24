© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

Gail Smart announces Springfield school board candidacy

KSMU | By Gregory Holman
Published October 24, 2024 at 9:23 AM CDT
Gail Smart
Courtesy Kevin White/Missouri State University
Gail Smart

In April 2025, Springfield voters will elect two school board members. School board members serve three-year terms.

Prominent community volunteer Gail Smart said in a written statement that she’s running for school board to be a champion for children, educators and the community.

Smart holds a law degree from the University of Arkansas and is married to former Missouri State University president Clif Smart. She is known for her work as a board member for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and other leadership roles with groups like the Every Child Promise, the Poverty Commission and the Springfield Public Schools Foundation.

The Springfield school board seats up for election are currently held by Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski. Supported by conservatives, they won a tight five-way race back in 2022.

Springfield’s school district is generally considered Missouri's biggest public-school system.
Tags
News April 2025 municipal election
Gregory Holman
Gregory Holman is a KSMU reporter and editor focusing on public affairs.
See stories by Gregory Holman