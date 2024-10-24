Gail Smart announces Springfield school board candidacy

Prominent community volunteer Gail Smart said in a written statement that she’s running for school board to be a champion for children, educators and the community.

Smart holds a law degree from the University of Arkansas and is married to former Missouri State University president Clif Smart. She is known for her work as a board member for the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and other leadership roles with groups like the Every Child Promise, the Poverty Commission and the Springfield Public Schools Foundation.

The Springfield school board seats up for election are currently held by Kelly Byrne and Steve Makoski. Supported by conservatives, they won a tight five-way race back in 2022.

Springfield’s school district is generally considered Missouri's biggest public-school system.