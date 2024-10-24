© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KSMW 90.3 in West Plains is experiencing technical difficulties and is currently broadcasting at low power. Our engineers are working to resolve the issue as quickly as possible.

CDC indicates no human-to-human bird flu spread in Missouri case

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published October 24, 2024 at 12:40 PM CDT
Avian Flu impacts commercial chickens
U.S. Department of Agriculture
Avian flu, otherwise known as H5N1 bird flu impacts commercial poultry and dairy cows. It has been detected in 26 agricultural workers in the U.S.

Five health care workers and one family member were tested after a Missouri resident was diagnosed with bird flu in September.

A CDC report has ruled out a case of potential human-to-human spread of bird flu in Missouri.

A Missouri patient was diagnosed and reported as a confirmed case of H5N1 bird flu in September.

The CDC reported October 24, that state and local officials in Missouri investigated that patient’s contacts and found six health care workers and one family member with active or recent flu symptoms. One health car worker’s symptoms had resolved entirely.

The CDC developed and carried out a test for H5N1 antibodies in blood samples from five of the health care workers, the family member and the patient.

According to their study the CDC found definitive negative results for all of the health care workers tested.

One test did detect antibodies indicative of previous H5N1 exposure in the original patient and the family member, but the CDC found negative results in two additional tests.

The CDC concludes that the patient and family member contracted the illness through a single common exposure. Though that exposure event is still listed as unknown by the CDC, they assert that their remains no evidence of human-to-human spread of the virus in the United States.

Read the full CDC report at this link.

Tags
News Bird Flu
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew