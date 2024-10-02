Republic approves contract for Shuyler Trail Extension

At its council meeting Tuesday, October 1, the City of Republic awarded the bid for an extension of its Shuyler Creek Trail. The city hopes to start work this Fall and complete the project by next spring. It is the culmination of what city leaders described as a multi-year planning process.

Karen Haynes, Planning and Development Manager for the city introduced the resolution which awarded the contract to the low bidder, Springfield based JD Wallace Contracting.

Haynes said the project was funded through the “award of Transportation Alternative Program dollars, also known as TAP; and also, through the city’s Capital Improvement Sales Tax, also known as the CIST.” She explained it would have a “not to exceed amount of $2,091,982 dollars and 16 cents.”

The work will extend the Shuyler Creek Trail from its eastern endpoint near East Lee and Kentwood streets in Republic, along a preferred route aside W. Farm Road 182 and to a new point near State Highway ZZ within the bounds of Wilson’s Creek National Battlefield.

Early planning for the project drew fears from homeowners that the city would use condemnation to obtain property along the path. Republic’s City Manager David Cameron acknowledged discourse, public meetings, and additional costs and work done by the city to remap the project and avoid condemnation.

He said he believed it “was the spirit of this council” for the city to make that effort and work with property owners. Cameron said he was excited for the project.

