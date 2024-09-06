ONE Show to Save a Life Saturday in Springfield is aimed at raising awareness of the impact of suicide

A free show on Park Central Square this weekend will raise awareness of those who have been lost to suicide as well as survivors.

The ONE Show to Save a Life will feature acoustic performances, panel discussions and vendors from 2:30 to 6:30. Headlining bands will perform, and survivors will share their experiences from 7 to 10.

The event, hosted by Burrell Behavioral Health, is being held as part of National Suicide Prevention Month. Burrell is teaming up with the Downtown Springfield Association and the Springfield-Greene County Health Department. It’s an effort to bring the community together and is part of a long-range effort to prevent more deaths by suicide.

Headliners will include Vic Vaughan and Souled Out and Kansas City’s Honeybees. Earlier performers will include Dallas Jones and Patrick Mureithi.

The event is part of a multi-year effort to address and lower the suicide mortality rate in the Springfield area. The effort is funded by a $300,000 grant from the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

“Losing a loved one to suicide can feel incredibly isolating, so we must keep offering opportunities to let people know they’re not alone,” said Jeanne Coburn, Advancing Wellness Suicide prevention Grant director at Burrell in a news release. “At a time when the U.S. Surgeon General is warning of a loneliness epidemic, we've got to unite our community and spread some positivity."