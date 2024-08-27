Missouri House Minority Caucus calls for public hearings on the impact of Child Care Subsidy delays in the state

The Missouri House Democratic Caucus is asking the Speaker of the House to form an interim committee to look into issues affecting the state’s Child Care Subsidy Program.

The program, administered by the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education or DESE, helps make child care more affordable for eligible families using federal money through the Child Care and Development Fund. But there have been problems with Missouri's program, which have affected families and child care providers in recent months.

In an email to KSMU, DESE Communications said ongoing challenges with system issues have created a backlog in family applications for subsidy assistance and provider contract applications. They also said “payments are being processed daily and providers are getting paid, though some are not receiving full payment due to ongoing technical issues.”

In a letter to Dean Plocher, House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said problems with the program have “escalated to the point of crisis.” She said families are losing access to care as facilities are forced to close.

The House Democratic Caucus wants an interim committee to hold hearings where those impacted by the delays can share their stories in a public forum.

Meanwhile DESE said it's working on the problems.

DESE Communications said the organization has contracted with a staffing agency to provide full-time staff to help clear the backlog of family applications, and it expects the backlog to be cleared by mid to late September.

They said DESE has cross-trained additional staff to help clear the backlog of provider contract applications. And the organization’s current contractors who support the child care data system have doubled the number of staff working on issues preventing or delaying provider payments.

Parents and providers with questions should call 573-415-8605 Monday through Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday: 8 a.m. to noon.

DESE said it was reviewing the letter from Representative Quade to Speaker Plocher.

