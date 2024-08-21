Mom of missing West Plains teen pleads for anyone with information to come forward

Leah Lawless is pleading with anyone who has information about her missing daughter to please share it so she can bring her home.

Lawless says her 17-year-old daughter Abigail Lawless went missing from their home in the south-central Missouri town in the middle of the night on August 17 after the rest of the family went to sleep. Lawless says she’s afraid her daughter may have traveled to Virginia with an unknown individual she met online. Abigail hasn’t left home before and hasn’t tried to contact family or friends since she vanished, which her mom says is extremely unlike her. She sent a message in a news release that she hopes will reach her daughter. It reads "We all love and miss you so much, please come home. We just need to know that you are okay and safe."

Abigail Lawless is 5’9”, weighs 160 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about her disappearance, contact the Howell County Sheriff’s Office at 417-256-2544 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST.

Abigail’s poster is being featured on the Ring’s Neighbors app in an effort to bring more attention to her case. The app is a partnership between NCMEC and Ring.