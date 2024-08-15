© 2024 KSMU Radio
MSU Safety Department warns of e-scooters being stolen on campus ahead of the start of the fall semester

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 15, 2024 at 1:19 PM CDT
Bicycle racks outside of Blair-Shannon Residence Hall at Missouri State University (photo taken August 15, 2024).
Michele Skalicky
Bicycle racks outside of Blair-Shannon Residence Hall at Missouri State University (photo taken August 15, 2024).

The department is offering tips to avoid having your e-scooter taken.

E-scooters have become a popular way for college students to get across campus. But they can also be targets of theft, and that’s what’s happening at Missouri State University.

Campus safety officials say there have already been three e-scooters stolen – the week before classes start. Two were taken from the Blair-Shannon Residence Hall bike rack, and one was taken from the Carrington Hall bike rack. One was not secured with a lock, another was secured with a U-lock, but the suspect forced the front wheel through it, and the other was secured with a cable lock.

MSU requires that e-scooters be secured with a high-quality U-lock.

Safety officials say students should park their e-scooters in well-lit, high-traffic areas. If they have to park them overnight, they should use bike racks at residence halls or at Meyer Library. Consider using additional safety measures, such as GPS trackers or alarms. Report any suspicious activity to Campus Safety immediately. And register e-scooters with Campus Safety.
Michele Skalicky
