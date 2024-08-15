© 2024 KSMU Radio
CFO asks for nominations for this year's Humanitarian Award

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published August 15, 2024 at 9:15 AM CDT
Community Foundation of the Ozarks is shown Aug. 9, 2022.
Gregory Holman/KSMU
Community Foundation of the Ozarks is shown Aug. 9, 2022.

The Humanitarian Award honors a person who is working to better their community.

Nominations are being accepted now for the 2024 Humanitarian Award presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The annual award honors a southwest Missouri resident for service that contributes to the betterment of their community.

Nominations must be submitted here by Monday, September 16.

An independent committee organized by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce will review the nominations. The committee plans to include chamber representatives from Branson, Joplin and West Plains, along with clergy members from Springfield, according to CFO in a news release. Springfield Chamber Chair-elect Bob Helm will chair the committee.

The recipient of the Humanitarian Award will be honored with others recognized during the local celebration of National Philanthropy Day on November 19. The honor comes with a cash award, which the recipient traditionally donates to a favorite charity.

The award, in its 35th year, was founded by the late Jewell Thompson Schweitzer who was a significant donor to the CFO.
Community Foundation of the Ozarks
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
