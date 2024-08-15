CFO asks for nominations for this year's Humanitarian Award

Nominations are being accepted now for the 2024 Humanitarian Award presented by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks.

The annual award honors a southwest Missouri resident for service that contributes to the betterment of their community.

Nominations must be submitted here by Monday, September 16.

An independent committee organized by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce will review the nominations. The committee plans to include chamber representatives from Branson, Joplin and West Plains, along with clergy members from Springfield, according to CFO in a news release. Springfield Chamber Chair-elect Bob Helm will chair the committee.

The recipient of the Humanitarian Award will be honored with others recognized during the local celebration of National Philanthropy Day on November 19. The honor comes with a cash award, which the recipient traditionally donates to a favorite charity.

The award, in its 35th year, was founded by the late Jewell Thompson Schweitzer who was a significant donor to the CFO.