Springfield Art Museum reminds the public they're still open and hosts Family Day this weekend

This is the last month of programming at the Springfield Art Museum before the building closes to the public on September 1.

Current exhibitions include “Breath, Light and Distance;” “Watercolor USA;” works by Bradi Barth and by Glenna Goodacre; and “Renaissance Works on Parchment and Paper.”

The art museum will host Family Day on Saturday, August 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. with free watercolor activities, family activities, a family art lab and Pineapple Whip.

Museum officials say anyone who visits the museum through the end of the month may also participate in the Community Drawing Room, play and create in the Family Art Lab or stroll the Hatch Foundation Lawn and view sculptures.

The museum is closing for at least two years as it undergoes extensive renovation.