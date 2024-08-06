The 2 Democratic gubernatorial candidates from Springfield cast their ballots Tuesday

When Crystal Quade cast her ballot in Springfield early Tuesday, she took her youngest daughter along. She said she wanted to show her how important democracy is and what they’ve been working for.

Quade's campaign Crystal Quade, Democratic gubernatorial candidate, votes with her daughter in the August 6 Primary Election.

She said, if she wins the Primary Election, she’ll continue to get out across Missouri and talk to residents, "asking them what they want out of their government, of course continuing to talk about the issues that we continue to hear from folks like access to affordable healthcare and our public education being invested in and things that help Missourians make ends meet.”

Quade feels Democrats have a lot of opportunity in Missouri this year. She challenges that Missouri isn’t a red state, but a non-voting state, and she’ll work hard to get people to the polls.

And there was a steady trickle of voters this morning at Glendale Chistian Church in southeast Springfield. One of those voters was candidate, Mike Hamra. The CEO and Springfield native is running to be the Democratic candidate for governor in November. He faces Missouri Representative Crystal Quade in the Democratic Primary.

Chris Drew / KSMU Candidate Mike Hamra casts his vote in today's primary.

Speaking to reporters after voting, Hamra said he was excited and happy with his campaign. He explained, “We’ve done so much to get our message out there. We’ve worked across the state. We’ve worked with different constituency groups. We really feel good that we’ve done everything we should be doing to get that message out there; to get the kind of support we need to be the nominee.”

Hamra said he and his family hoped to enjoy the day before getting back to work at his election watch party Tuesday night.

