Incumbent Eric Burlison wins the Republican Primary for U.S. 7th Congressional District

Incumbent Eric Burlison is the winner in the Republican Primary for the 7th U.S. Congressional District. He defeated his opponents, Camille Lombardi-Olive, John Adair and Audrey Richards. Burlison will face Democrat Missi Hesketh and Libertarian Kevin Craig in November. They were the only ones on their parties’ primary ballots Tuesday.

In an interview with KSMU before the primary, Burlison said, if he is elected, constituents can expect more of the same.

"I've ran on a platform of being a conservative that represents the values of southwest Missouri," he said, "and I think those values include smaller government, being responsible with taxpayer dollars, not wasting it, trying to reduce the deficit and reduce the debt and making sure that government stays out of people's lives."

Burlison described himself as pro-life. He said the U.S. needs to create as many opportunities and support as possible for women who might be looking at abortion as an option.

Hesketh is pro-choice.

"I really truly, honestly do not feel that a woman's medical issue, a family's decision when or if to create a family, there's no place in legislation for that," she said. "That is totally something that is personal and private and should just not be legislated whatsoever."

Hesketh said, if elected, she will help ensure Project 2025 is not put into place. She called it the biggest threat to the nation right now.

