Nixa approves new police officers

The City of Nixa is expanding its police force.

At their meeting Tuesday, Nixa’s City Council voted unanimously to adjust the city's budget and fund two new city police officers and promotions in the Department, at a cost of $151,472.

City residents passed a three-fourths cent sales tax to fund public safety in April 2023. Revenue from that will pay for the expansion. At the time of passage, that tax revenue was also pledged toward a new police department building. City officials and the police chief agreed to wait until this fiscal quarter to assess the revenue from the tax before making any plans to spend on staffing.

Nixa Police Chief Joe Campbell spoke on the resolution. He said, “revenues generated from the sales tax will be more than sufficient” to cover the additional staff and promotions, while still allowing the city to keep pace with plans for a new building. Nixa Mayor Jarad Giddens added that data on tax revenue is available to the public online. It is also included in the agenda packet for the last Council meeting each month.

When the two new officers are in place Nixa will have a total of 46 police officers on duty.