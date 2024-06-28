© 2024 KSMU Radio
Springfield pilot fulfills dream of being on the game show, Jeopardy!

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published June 28, 2024 at 9:00 AM CDT
Ken Jennings with Springfieldian Josh Martin.
Submitted by Josh Martin.
The episode that Josh Martin competes on will air July 4.

Josh Martin of Springfield has been a lifelong fan of Jeopardy! And next week, the world will watch as he fulfills a lifelong dream. After years of trying, Martin learned this spring that he was chosen to compete on the game show. And on July 4, we'll find out how he did.

KSMU visited with Martin about being on the show and about his love for trivia. He and his team, All Drinks Considered, are regulars at KSMU Trivia Nights.

Hear the interview by clicking on the "listen" button above.
Michele Skalicky
