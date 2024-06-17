Business expansion in Springfield is expected to create 'numerous' job opportunities, according to local chamber of commerce officials

A company expansion on the west side of Springfield is expected to create “numerous” jobs, according to the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce.

The chamber’s economic development arm, Springfield Business Development Corporation, said that Cold Zone, a provider of cold storage logistics solutions and a subsidiary of the Erlen Group, is planning the $57 million expansion.

The company will break ground Thursday on a new 170,000-square-foot cold storage warehouse in Springfield’s Partnership Industrial Center West.

In a statement, the chamber said that, “by creating capacity in Cold Zone’s current location at Springfield Underground and with the new facility’s potential to expand up to 800,000-square-feet, the city is well-positioned for continued growth in the manufacturing and logistics industries.”

John Griesemer, CEO of Erlen Group, also said in the statement that “with the demand for temperature-controlled storage and distribution solutions on the rise, our new facility in Springfield will enable us to better serve our clients while driving innovation in the industry.”

The new facility will be constructed on PIC West’s Site K, a 46-acre pre-qualified Certified Site that meets readiness standards established by the Missouri Department of Economic Development, according to the chamber.

Site K is the fourth site in PIC West to sell in the last 12 months. Approximately 80 acres across six sites remain in PIC West’s original 388 acres, according to the chamber of commerce.

