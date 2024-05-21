© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Convoy of Hope provides disaster relief in Houston

KSMU | By Chris Drew
Published May 21, 2024 at 10:44 AM CDT
Crews replace utility poles along Durham Drive on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Residents affected by deadly storms last week that left at least seven dead were finally getting some good news as officials said they expected power to be restored by Sunday evening to a majority of the hundreds of thousands still in the dark and without air conditioning amid hot and humid weather. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)
Mark Vancleave/AP
/
AP
Crews replace utility poles along Durham Drive on Sunday, May 19, 2024, in Houston, Texas. Residents affected by deadly storms last week that left at least seven dead were finally getting some good news as officials said they expected power to be restored by Sunday evening to a majority of the hundreds of thousands still in the dark and without air conditioning amid hot and humid weather. (AP Photo/Mark Vancleave)

The Springfield based nonprofit has been responding to disasters across the country this storm season.

Convoy of Hope has responded to 13 disasters since April 27. From a parasite infecting water supplies in Montana to the aftermath of tornados in Oklahoma.

The Springfield, Missouri based disaster relief nonprofit most recently went to Houston, Texas, where storms caused flooding and wind damage last week. Eight deaths have been reported linked to the storm, and hundreds of thousands were still without power as of Monday.

Convoy’s Senior Director of U.S. Disaster Services Eric Gordon is in Houston where he said residents are facing a heatwave as officials say it may be the middle of the week before power is fully restored.

"Spirits are, believe it or not, still real high,” Gordon said, “People are very grateful. People are wanting to take care of their neighbors, and that just shows that there’s still a lot of good left in this world.” He explained, “for us, our team on the ground, our team that has been in multiple states in multiple places over these last numerous weeks, it recharges us just to see people and how grateful they are.”

Gordon said Convoy has been distributing food, water, cleaning products and more. He said they also help bring a sense of normalcy, something as simple as a comfort food like a snack cake can make huge difference in the middle of a disaster.

Gordon said they’ve been in the east Texas area around Houston for the last month, responding to flooding in April and early May and now last week’s storm. He said they’ve distributed over a million pounds of aid in the area in that time. They’re also watching storms across the middle of the country this week and preparing for what experts say may be a busy hurricane season.
Tags
News Convoy of Hope
Chris Drew
See stories by Chris Drew