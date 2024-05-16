Registration deadline for June 18 Special Election is May 22

On June 18, voters in the Willard city limits and in the Board of Aldermen Ward 2 in Fair Grove will cast ballots in a special election.

The Willard mayoral race between Samuel Snider and Troy Smith ended in a 349 to 349 tie on April 2, leading to the special election there. In the Fair Grove Aldermen race, write-in candidate Kelly Petty came out ahead of incumbent Jeffery Danderson by just eight votes. When a city ward adjustment was made in Fair Grove three years ago, some streets were not placed in the correct ward, leading to four voters receiving the wrong ballot in April.

If you plan to vote in either of those elections, and you’re not registered to vote, you’ll need to get registered by May 22 at 5 p.m.

You can register at the Greene County Clerk’s Office, at any Missouri Department of Revenue vehicle license office or any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library, at the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or by postcard mail-in.

View a sample ballot here.

For more information, visit the Greene County Clerk website or call 417-868-4055.