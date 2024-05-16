© 2024 KSMU Radio
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

Registration deadline for June 18 Special Election is May 22

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 16, 2024 at 7:10 AM CDT
Vote Here Today sign (photographed on April 4, 2023)
Michele Skalicky
Vote Here Today sign (photographed on April 4, 2023)

Voters in Willard and Fair Grove will cast ballots on June 18.

On June 18, voters in the Willard city limits and in the Board of Aldermen Ward 2 in Fair Grove will cast ballots in a special election.

The Willard mayoral race between Samuel Snider and Troy Smith ended in a 349 to 349 tie on April 2, leading to the special election there. In the Fair Grove Aldermen race, write-in candidate Kelly Petty came out ahead of incumbent Jeffery Danderson by just eight votes. When a city ward adjustment was made in Fair Grove three years ago, some streets were not placed in the correct ward, leading to four voters receiving the wrong ballot in April.

If you plan to vote in either of those elections, and you’re not registered to vote, you’ll need to get registered by May 22 at 5 p.m.

You can register at the Greene County Clerk’s Office, at any Missouri Department of Revenue vehicle license office or any branch of the Springfield-Greene County Library, at the Missouri Secretary of State’s website or by postcard mail-in.

View a sample ballot here.

For more information, visit the Greene County Clerk website or call 417-868-4055.
