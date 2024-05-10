© 2024 KSMU Radio
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KMSU is off the air in Mt. Grove (88.7FM) due to signal interference. We are working to restore coverage at the site. In the meantime, some Mt. Grove area listeners will be able to listen over the air to KSMU at 91.1 or KSMW at 90.3FM. Or stream KSMU anywhere from any device.

The Roston Native Butterfly House opens up for the season

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 10, 2024 at 10:00 AM CDT
A male great-spangled fritillary on the arm of a junior docent at the Roston Native Butterfly House.
Roston Native Butterfly House/Facebook
A male great-spangled fritillary on the arm of a junior docent at the Roston Native Butterfly House.

The Butterfly House is located at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park, 2400 S. Scenic in Springfield.

The Roston Native Butterfly House in Springfield is open for the season . The butterfly haven, located at Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial Park on the city's southwest side, opened its doors back up Friday morning.

Dr. Chris Barnhart, an entomologist with Missouri State University, and his wife, Deb, help raise the butterflies from caterpillars to winged insects and serve as the curators at the Butterfly House. The couple gives their own house over to them in the spring.

“I’d be ashamed to let anybody in," he said, laughing, "but we have sweater boxes stacked about four or five feet high raising these fritillary caterpillars. We kind of go all in on this one genus of butterflies because they last so well in the butterfly house. Butterflies that hatch in May might be flying around and looking pretty good at the end of September. And they're big, and there's three different species that we raise, adn two of them are of conservation concern.”

Their caterpillars eat violets, so the Barnharts have been raiding their neighbors’ lawns and gardens for the plants.

The Roston Native Butterfly House is open every day from 10 a.m. to dusk. A group of 40 volunteers with Friends of the Garden help keep it open and answer questions.

Admission is free for individuals and families, but donations are accepted.

Surrounding gardens include the Butterfly Garden, the Wildflower Garden, a Caterpillar Café, a Native Shrub Garden and a Windrider Topiary.
Tags
News Nathanael Greene-Close Memorial ParkRoston Native Butterfly HouseSpringfield MOSpringfield-Greene County Parks
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
See stories by Michele Skalicky