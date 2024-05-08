City of Ozark approves contentious development

The Board of Aldermen for the City of Ozark spent the majority of another meeting Monday debating and hearing from the community on a proposal to construct a new building on the city’s historic square.

After almost two hours of discussion, they ultimately approved the contentious development 4-3. Mayor Don Currence voted aye to break a tie between the Board. The mayor only votes in a tie in Ozark.

Aldermen Campbell, Flores and Hutchinson voted Nay. Aldermen Metcalf, Snider and Galloway were the initial aye votes. Mayor Currence said he’d received more communication about this issue than any other since he’d been elected mayor. His tone was weighted with the seriousness of his decision.

“I’ve thought about this very hard,” he explained, “for me, what’s best for the City of Ozark. I’m voting for the proposal.”

Last month the board voted 4-2 to turn down a development agreement with Torgerson Design to construct a new office on the vacant lot on the north side of the square at 101 W. Church Street. They largely cited proposed design elements they felt were too contemporary to fit the historic nature of the district.

At Monday’s board meeting, owner of the firm, John Torgerson presented essentially the same development agreement with a new proposed design. The new proposal takes past criticisms into consideration. During his presentation Torgerson said he made these changes because he has a commitment to being on the square.

At Monday’s meeting an equal number of community members spoke for and against the new design. Steven Divine, owner of the property adjacent to the vacant lot suggested, and has said at previous meetings, that he will take legal action to prevent the new building.