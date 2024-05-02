Springfield leaders gather for a morning of prayer and unity

A longstanding tradition in Springfield continued on Thursday as the nation marked the National Day of Prayer. Hundreds of Springfield leaders, first responders and other community members gathered at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center to observe the national day.

The Springfield Prayer Breakfast started in 1989, hosted by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Today, it's a signature event for the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

Jim Anderson was one of the event's founders. He said it's an opportunity to pray for local, state and national leaders.

"This is a day of unity, and there are a lot of faiths represented today, different walks of life," he said, "but we all came together with a unified objective and that is prayer for people and prayer for compassion and prayer for certainly our governmental leaders."

A 12 to 15 member committee plans the event each year, and Anderson said many faiths are represented.

Several community leaders took turns praying at Thursday's Prayer Breakfast, including Missouri State University President Clif Smart and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. Diego Vianna, a minister with Hope Church in Springfield and a native of Brazil, offered a prayer in Portuguese.

Anderson said he was pleased to see the Springfield Prayer Breakfast continuing many years after it began.

"It's more important now more than ever because because of the divisiveness and the lack of unity I think we have in all walks of life," he said. "I mean, society is pretty mean right now and mean-spirited, and this morning was, I think, just very uplifting and very motivational for everyone."

The Springfield Prayer Breakfast is held each year on the first Thursday in May.