Springfield leaders gather for a morning of prayer and unity

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published May 2, 2024 at 3:00 PM CDT
SPS Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan speaks at the Springfield Prayer Breakfast on May 2, 2024.
Michele Skalicky
SPS Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan speaks at the Springfield Prayer Breakfast on May 2, 2024.

The Springfield Prayer Breakfast is an annual event on the National Day of Prayer.

A longstanding tradition in Springfield continued on Thursday as the nation marked the National Day of Prayer. Hundreds of Springfield leaders, first responders and other community members gathered at the Oasis Hotel & Convention Center to observe the national day.

The Springfield Prayer Breakfast started in 1989, hosted by the Springfield Area Chamber of Commerce. Today, it's a signature event for the Council of Churches of the Ozarks.

Jim Anderson was one of the event's founders. He said it's an opportunity to pray for local, state and national leaders.

"This is a day of unity, and there are a lot of faiths represented today, different walks of life," he said, "but we all came together with a unified objective and that is prayer for people and prayer for compassion and prayer for certainly our governmental leaders."

A 12 to 15 member committee plans the event each year, and Anderson said many faiths are represented.

Several community leaders took turns praying at Thursday's Prayer Breakfast, including Missouri State University President Clif Smart and Springfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Grenita Lathan. Diego Vianna, a minister with Hope Church in Springfield and a native of Brazil, offered a prayer in Portuguese.

Anderson said he was pleased to see the Springfield Prayer Breakfast continuing many years after it began.

"It's more important now more than ever because because of the divisiveness and the lack of unity I think we have in all walks of life," he said. "I mean, society is pretty mean right now and mean-spirited, and this morning was, I think, just very uplifting and very motivational for everyone."

The Springfield Prayer Breakfast is held each year on the first Thursday in May.
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
