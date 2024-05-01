During Drinking Water Week May 5-11, you can learn how to lower your water usage

During the first full week of May, communities around the world observe Drinking Water Week to raise awareness about the vital role clean water plays in daily life.

The City of Springfield and Springfield City Utilities are recognizing efforts to provide safe drinking water to city residents since 1957.

“We’re actually fed our water from two lakes, Fellows Lake and McDaniel Lake, both on the northeast and northwest sides of town, and we need to make sure those are adequately filled," said CU Spokesman Joel Alexander. "Taking the water for granted on a daily basis is something a lot of folks do without even knowing.”

Alexander says there are easy ways you can reduce your water usage at home.

“Check for dripping faucets, check for running toilets," he said. "Even a small leak can add up very quickly on your water bill and the amount of water you’re using. Turn off the water when you don’t need it, when you’re brushing your teeth, and take shorter showers, things like that.”

To help protect Springfield’s water and reduce daily usage, City Utilities encourages homeowners with lawn irrigation systems to use the recommended even and odd watering system.

“If your house ends with an even number on your address, you water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, if you have an odd numbered house, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday,” said Alexander. “Then Monday we request, if possible, no one waters...on that day.”

The State of Missouri requires residents with these lawn irrigation systems to submit backflow test documentation.

These tests help protect water systems from contamination by investigating if backflow particles are in the system so that the cause can be determined and fixed "whether that be chemicals from lawn treatments or whether that may be things in swimming pools that could back up into the water system,” said Alexander.

The City of Springfield reminds homeowners with lawn irrigation systems that the state-required backflow test documentation is due by June 1.

