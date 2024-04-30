MSU is offering a new STEM MBA program for students

Back in January, Missouri State University Board of Governors approved a STEM-focused MBA degree that blends business leadership skills and the interest in science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It has received the final approval from the Missouri Department of Higher Education and will be available for students starting in the fall.

“The STEM MBA allows students to combine their business acumen with technological innovation," said Dr. Elizabeth Rozell who is the associate dean and director of MBA programs at Missouri State.

She says the STEM program specializes in finance, information technology, risk modeling, data analytics and logistics while the MBA focuses more on the business aspects of these fields.

She hopes the MBA will expand Missouri State’s reach to other regions, attracting more international students and lead other universities to adopt similar programs.

“Those skills are in demand worldwide," said Rozell. "Companies want that blend of business acumen with the tech skills so that’s what the STEM MBA gives them.”

The program allows a 24-month extension of the already approved training for international students pursuing the degree under an F-1 Visa status. Instead of staying for 12 months after graduation, international students who adhere to the program requirements can stay for three years.

