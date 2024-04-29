Friends Spring Book Sale sets record for amount sold

This year’s Friends of the Library Spring Book Sale set a record for amount sold. Customers bought over $209,000 worth of books, DVDs and other items over six days. Sales were up 16% over last spring when the previous record was set. About 75% of what was sold had been donated to the library by the public.

“The cumulative total for FOL book sales since the first sale in 1985 is in excess of $5.3 million, said Friends of the Library Sale Chair Bill Kastler in a news release. It has reached the point where we don't even know what to say anymore. All of the superlatives have already been used.”

The Friends of the Library’s first sale was in the Midtown Carnegie Branch Library parking lot in 1985.

Proceeds from the sale will be used to fund special adult programs, the Summer Reading program, Wee-Read, which gives out books through the Parents as Teachers program and more. The Friends of the Library contributed $200,000 toward the Library Center’s auditorium construction project.

You can donate used items for the book sale at any of the 10 library branches during business hours.

The next sale will be September 11-15 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds E*Plex.