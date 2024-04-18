Volunteers are needed to help clean the James River and Lake Springfield this Earth Day

On April 22, community members can volunteer to clean up the James River and Lake Springfield properties at the annual Earth Day cleanup event. There will be shoreline, lake and river cleanup opportunities for those who want to help make a difference in Springfield.

“The natural resources here in the Ozarks are one of our most valued resources. People love them," said Todd Wilkinson, project manager for the James River Basin Partnership. "People come here for them, and we’re fortunate in that regard. There are parts of the country where they don’t have access to clean water, and they don’t have recreational opportunities.”

TheJames River Basin Partnership has been hosting cleanup events for more than a decade.

“We’ve found everything from a 1980’s security camera, porta-toilets, to portions of canoes, all sorts of tires, a lot of food wrappers," said Wilkinson.

The JRBP works to improve and protect Springfield’s water quality through various projects, programs and educational outreach. Wilkinson said their goal is to educate the public about the importance of keeping water clean.

“If we protect our waterways, not only are we doing the right thing from an environmental standpoint, but we’re also increasing our economic benefits because the more people come, there’s a better quality of life, and it’s the right thing to do,” said Wilkinson.

Registered volunteers can float along almost a five-mile section of the James River to clean up. Paddlers will also launch from the Lake Springfield Boathouse to reach shorelines along the lake. Others will stay of the water entirely and clean the shoreline. The event is from 1—5 p.m. at 5324 S. Kissick Ave., and check-in begins at noon for all participants.

To register for the cleanup, visit jamesriverbasin.com.

