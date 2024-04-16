© 2024 KSMU Radio
Lost & Found Grief Center announces new executive director

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 16, 2024 at 10:30 AM CDT
Mark Miller, who was recently hired as Lost & Found Grief Center's executive director
Lost & Found Grief Center
Mark Miller, who was recently hired as Lost & Found Grief Center's executive director

Mark Miller comes to Lost & Found from Ozarks Technical Community College.

The new executive director of the Lost & Found Grief Center in Springfield knows what it’s like to experience a tragic loss.

 Mark Miller and his wife, Kelly, received counseling at the center following the death of their son, Luke, to a seizure in 2019. He said in a statement that he is “a living example of the healing power of grief counseling. After losing a child, you cannot imagine a future without them, but Lost & Found helped my family find a way forward.”

His hiring by Lost & Found’s Board of Directors was announced Tuesday.

Miller will begin the job on June 3 and will leave a position he’s held in marketing and communications at Ozarks Technical Community College since 2014. Before that he worked in public relations at Drury University and was a news and sports anchor at KOLR.

In a statement, Lost & Found Grief Center Board Chair Josh Kitchin said Miller’s experience with the organization combined with his leadership style made him “an excellent fit for the executive director position.”

Miller joins Assistant Executive Director Melanie Blair on the Lost & Found Grief Center’s leadership team. Blair also serves as program coordinator at Lost & Found.

Miller replaces Mike Woody, who retired in 2023.
Tags
News Lost and Found Grief CenterSpringfield MO
Michele Skalicky
Michele Skalicky has worked at KSMU since the station occupied the old white house at National and Grand. She enjoys working on both the announcing side and in news and has been the recipient of statewide and national awards for news reporting. She likes to tell stories that make a difference. Michele enjoys outdoor activities, including hiking, camping and leisurely kayaking.
