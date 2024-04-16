Lost & Found Grief Center announces new executive director

The new executive director of the Lost & Found Grief Center in Springfield knows what it’s like to experience a tragic loss.

Mark Miller and his wife, Kelly, received counseling at the center following the death of their son, Luke, to a seizure in 2019. He said in a statement that he is “a living example of the healing power of grief counseling. After losing a child, you cannot imagine a future without them, but Lost & Found helped my family find a way forward.”

His hiring by Lost & Found’s Board of Directors was announced Tuesday.

Miller will begin the job on June 3 and will leave a position he’s held in marketing and communications at Ozarks Technical Community College since 2014. Before that he worked in public relations at Drury University and was a news and sports anchor at KOLR.

In a statement, Lost & Found Grief Center Board Chair Josh Kitchin said Miller’s experience with the organization combined with his leadership style made him “an excellent fit for the executive director position.”

Miller joins Assistant Executive Director Melanie Blair on the Lost & Found Grief Center’s leadership team. Blair also serves as program coordinator at Lost & Found.

Miller replaces Mike Woody, who retired in 2023.