MODOT launches ‘Work With US’ Campaign, urging drivers to slow down and drive safely

Many schools are about a month away from summer break and the start of summer driving season.

With that in mind, today the Missouri Department of Transportation is launching its 2024 National Work Zone Awareness Week.

Since 2000, 35 MoDOT employees have been killed in the line of duty, 16 of them in work zones. With over $1.4 billion in road and bridge work this year, Missouri motorists can expect to encounter a significant amount of work zones and ongoing maintenance operations during their travels.

This week MoDOT is launching a campaign titled, “Work with Us”. It encourages Missouri drivers to make smart, safe driving choices behind the wheel to protect themselves and those they share the road with, including highway workers.

Using a cell phone while driving is now against the law in Missouri. The Siddens Bening hands-free law, which took effect last August, prohibits drivers from physically holding or supporting a cell phone while driving; this includes sending or receiving texts and recording or watching videos.

Drivers can face criminal charges for crashes that result in property damage, injury, or death.

The Siddens Benning Hands Free Law is named after Randall Siddens, of Columbia, and Michael Bening of Raymore, who both were killed by distracted drivers.

