Missouri State University announces seven-figure donation to help fund $20 million 'advancement center'

University president Clif Smart is set to retire from Missouri State on June 30 after 13 years on the job. On Friday, with hands trembling and voice sometimes choked with emotion, Smart shared his gratitude for the donation that will help pay for the building carrying his name.

“All parts of this university have become so important to us," Smart said, referencing himself and his family members. "And its continued success is so important to us and I’m so pleased that my name will be associated with the university for the rest of our lives.”

The 28,000-square-foot building will be on National Avenue near the Davis-Harrington Welcome Center along Bear Boulevard.

Construction is expected early next year, and officials say the new advancement center is likely to be complete in summer 2026.