Willard considers options to decide tie in mayor race

The City of Willard may face a runoff election for mayor, but the decision could be made with a coin toss.

Current alderman Troy Smith and former mayor Samuel Snider each received 349 votes in the municipal election April 2. A recount by the Greene County Clerk’s office confirmed those numbers April 5.

The State of Missouri allows for elections of this sort to be decided by a runoff or coin toss, depending on the consent of the candidates.

At its Board of Aldermen meeting Tuesday night current interim mayor Sam Baird remarked that he had been in communication with the Greene County Clerk’s office about tentative plans for a runoff. Baird said he’d been told it could cost between $6500 and $7000 and take several months to properly prepare for.

After the election Samuel Snider told KSMU he plans to ask for a run-off election. As of Wednesday the Willard City Clerk said they had reached out to both candidates on how they’d like to decide the tie but had not received responses from either.

