City sales tax spending commission will meet for the first time in Springfield on Wednesday

The newly formed Citizens Commission on Community Investment is set to meet at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 16 in the city’s Busch Building downtown. The meeting is open to the public.

The commission will consider whether the city should ask voters to approve the renewal of a three-quarter-cent sales tax passed back in 2009. The tax successfully bailed out a $200 million hole in the city’s police-fire pension fund. And the tax has already been renewed twice by voters — most recently in 2019 — but it’s set to sunset on March 31, 2025.



Commission set to consider public safety, Forward SGF spending

A key question in front of the commission is how to spend potential tax money if the tax is extended beyond the sunset. City Council ordered the commission to study how to continue keeping the pension funded. But they’ll also consider new spending under the city’s Forward SGF comprehensive plan — especially on public safety.

If a tax renewal question goes to voters, it would be on the Nov. 4 ballot. The Commission is expected to report back to Council by June 30.



Who serves on the Citizens Commission on Community Investment?

The council resolution passed unanimously on April 8 designates the following 30 people as members of the commission. They're listed in the order they were listed in a Monday-night city news release.

