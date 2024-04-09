Springfield City Council votes to set up 30-member commission on renewing police-fire sales tax

At least one observer called the renewal of a three-quarter-cent sales tax a "once-in-a-generation chance for our city" at Springfield City Council on Monday night.

Should the Queen City extend a three-quarter-cent sales tax passed back in 2009? The crisis for which the money was intended is considered largely over, with Springfield’s retirement pensions for police and firefighters funded at more than 90 percent. That’s a major turnaround from 15 years ago — when the pensions only had one-third the funding they needed.

On Monday, City Council voted 9-to-zero to create a commission of 30 members who will serve through June 30. Dubbed the Citizens Commission on Community Investment, they’ll consider whether to recommend that voters be given the chance to renew the sales tax when it expires in 2025.

The goal of any renewed three-quarter-cent sales tax would be to continue funding the pensions, but also to find funding for city needs in terms of public safety and so-called “transformative capital and neighborhood impact projects” under the city’s Forward SGF comprehensive plan.

Local attorney James Meadows turned out for the meeting and criticized the makeup of the commission, telling council two-thirds of the body should be made up of police and firefighter union members.

Meadows said, "Right now the panel is made up mostly of community individuals. Now I think it would be very useful for us to hear the views of the rank-and-file members, not the officers.”

Despite Meadows’ comments, all but two of the commission members were already designated by name in the resolution passed on April 8. Former City Councilmember Phyllis Ferguson and local physician Tom Prater are set to serve as co-chairs.

Editor's note: This report was updated at 10:25 a.m. with the correct number of commissioners.