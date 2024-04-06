© 2024 KSMU Radio
MSU extends financial aid priority deadline by 1 month because of FAFSA delays

KSMU | By Michele Skalicky
Published April 6, 2024 at 1:11 PM CDT
Missouri State University

The new deadline is May 1.

Universities are extending deadlines because of delays and technical errors in the Free Application for Federal Student Aid or FAFSA form. That’s how colleges and universities determine a student’s eligibility for financial aid and scholarships.

Missouri State University said it’s extended the financial aid priority deadline to May 1, giving students another month to complete the FAFSA.

MSU’s director of financial aid, Rob Moore, said in a statement that families have had difficulties completing the form and, by extending the deadline, he hopes more students will qualify for financial aid.

Students who apply to Missouri State and complete the FAFSA by May 1 will be eligible for all need-based financial aid, including the MO State Access Award, which assures free tuition and fees for Missouri students who are Pell eligible.

MSU also changed the refund deadlines for the enrollment deposit and housing contract from May 1 to June 1. That allows students and families to schedule orientation and choose housing while they review financial aid offers.
Michele Skalicky
