Ozark debates development on the square

The potential property at 101 W. Church Street is on the north side of the square in Ozark. It would be home to Torgerson Design Partners with space for a separate tenant on the first floor. During Monday’s meeting, Torgerson shared concepts for a three-story structure with an additional penthouse on the roof.

The development plan covers several major points that the city and developer must agree on before moving forward. The plan includes the building's design elements and a deal to expand the property's footprint. The expansion would be at the cost of the developers. It would essentially eliminate the alleyway north of the property and require 1st St. to be made one way leading to the square.

The project concept received some pushback. Alderman Jean Ann Hutchinson questioned how well the potential design would fit in on the historic square.

Developer and founder of the firm John Torgerson took questions from the board and countered that his team had worked to meet the expectations spelled out by the city.

“It’s checked all the boxes,” Torgerson explained. “It has materials of downtown. It has proportions of downtown. It has the approach from the sidewalk to the entries, everything that your ordinances said. I think my last presentation had six categories that your ordinances asked for. I think we’ve checked five and a half of those boxes.”

Steve Devine owns the property on Church St. directly adjacent to the vacant lot. He had several concerns, including how losing alley space would impact his building and its tenants. Devine threatened legal action. One of his tenants spoke with concern about how the extensive construction project would affect their business.

During the discussion, Alderman Bruce Galloway pointed to another vacant lot on the square at Church and 2nd. Alderman Galloway expressed fear that without this development the city would risk another prominent long-term vacant lot.

The contract will be up for a vote at the next Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting Monday, April 15.

Find mockups and design elements of the proposed building in Monday's meeting packet at this link.