Cuonzo Martin returns to Springfield to lead the Missouri State University men's basketball team

A former Missouri State University head basketball coach will again lead the team, starting next season. MSU said in a statement this week that, after an extensive search, Cuonzo Martin was selected for the head coaching position.

When Martin led the team from 2008 to 2011, the Bears secured their only Missouri Valley Conference regular-season championship run, according to the university. During his time as a Division I head coach at MSU, Tennessee, California and Missouri, he had a 264-198 record. His teams made nine postseason appearances, including four trips to the NCAA Tournament.

MSU Athletic Director Kyle Moats said Martin "brings instant credibility to our program."

His contract is a five-year agreement through the 2028-29 season, with a base salary of $600,000. Additional achievement incentives for NCAA and NIT appearances, conference championships, coaching honors and other standards are also included in the agreement.

Martin replaces Dana Ford who compiled a 106-82 overall record in six seasons at Missouri State.

The public is invited to a news conference Monday afternoon, April 1, at 1 in the Prime Overtime Club at Great Southern Bank Arena. Doors will open at 12:30. That’s when Martin will be formally re-introduced.

