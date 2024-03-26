A new Ozarks Public Television, which makes its television debut this week, follows veterans as they take part in an Honors Flight

The trip is a one-day affair: Participants, including the documentary crew, arrived at the airport at 2 a.m., flew out at 5 a.m. and flew back at 9 p.m. As a result, most of the veterans used a wheelchair by the end of the expedition.

One of the challenges of the film’s production was not knowing who the main subjects of the documentary would be going into the day of the honor flight.

“Going into it not knowing what we needed to shoot for the interviews, because we hadn’t done them yet, it was just shoot as much as we can and get everything that we could," said Brent Ferber, producer.

The film will air Thursday night, March 28, at 8 and Monday night, April 1, at the same time. More information on the OPTV website.